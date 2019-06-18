ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis City is facing a new lawsuit from a police officer.
In June 2017, Milton Green was shot by a fellow officer while he was off-duty. According to the lawsuit, he was at a friend’s house in North City at the time.
A stolen car crashed near Green's home and he was working with a neighbor on a car in the driveway.
Officers were searching for suspects who had run from the area.
Green claims he was mistaken for one of the suspects and shot in the arm by another officer even though he says he had already interacted with other officers at the scene who knew he worked for the police department.
"I don't understand how I was shot due to me having me badge out. My gun straight down to the side pointing to ground... wasn't moving at all," Green said.
Green said he believes race is a factor not only in the shooting but how his case has been handed.
The officer who shot him is white. Green's attorney said Green's neighbor was detained by police for several hours even after Green vouched for him.
"Which leads us to believe that race was a factor, that the cops targeted them because they happened to be black and be on the scene," said Wyrsch.
The 13-page lawsuit says Green is "drowning in bills and his home is nearing foreclosure."
Green said his injuries from the shooting mean he will never be able to work the streets again as an officer.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has declined to comment on the case but Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards has plenty say about the officer who shot Green.
"I'm always disappointed when mistakes are made, when officers have been reckless and careless... We know that he was hurt and his family has been devastated on his inability to perform as a police officer," said Edwards.
Green says although he is still getting paid by the police department, he can't get overtime or work on secondary that would bring in more money.
The lawsuit also says as a result of the shooting, his marriage crumbled and he is now divorced.
