ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An off-duty officer was shot at late Monday night in south St. Louis.
According to police, the 42-year-old was driving his personal car in the 3500 block of Bingham Avenue when he saw a group congregating and blocking the street around 10:40 p.m. The off-duty officer blew his horn and then heard several gunshots. When the man got out of his car, he saw a suspect fire more shots at him. The off-duty officer did not fire his gun and was not injured, police said.
Police believe the incident is connected to a shooting around the same time in the same block. Police said a 32-year-old man provided several inconsistent statements after being shot in the lower body. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
No suspects have been taken into custody in either crime. No other details have been released, but police said the investigations are ongoing.
