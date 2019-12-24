ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man held people at gunpoint after attempting to carjack a woman in unincorporated Belleville. Police said an off-duty officer heard the ordeal, came in and shot the intruder.
Around 4:22 p.m. Tuesday, a 22-year-old attempted to carjack a woman at gunpoint in a parking lot on 10 Elmway Court. Police said the man, later identified as Steven Madden, was unsuccessful and ran away from the woman toward an apartment building.
Tisha Hudson was inside that apartment with her family and daughter's teenage friends when Madden stood outside their window and demanded they let him in while holding his gun.
"I told him I wasn't letting him in so he started busting out the windows to the house," Hudson said.
Police said Madden broke through the apartment's window and went inside.
Hudson said Madden chased everyone inside to the back of the apartment and held everyone at gunpoint.
"He had my daughter's friend on the floor," Hudson said. "He put the gun to his head. He pointed the gun at me and I had my grandbaby in my arms at the time."
Hudson said Madden wanted her keys. She refused at first but gave in when he threatened to shoot.
"I'm lost for words cause I couldn't believe what was going on or what was transpiring," Hudson said.
Police said this is when a next door neighbor heard all the noise and came into the apartment. The neighbor was Ronald Freeman, a Bel-Ridge police officer. Freeman announced he was an officer and asked Madden to drop his gun. Police said Madden refused and that's when Freeman fired two shots, hitting Madden once.
"He shot the young man in the home," Hudson said. "He got shot in the arm."
Madden ran away and threw his gun at Freeman, hitting him in the face.
Freeman was off-duty at the time. He's been an officer for 12 years. The facial injury was minor.
Madden was taken to a hospital. Police said his injuries are non-fatal.
"It could have been worse," Hudson said. "Instead of us celebrating just us being here they could have been preparing me and my children's death."
Police later said the gun Madden was showing off was in fact a replica pellet pistol.
Madden was charged with home invasion with a firearm, aggravated battery and aggravated battery to a police officer. His bond was set at $1,000,000.
