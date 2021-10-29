ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An off-duty police officer was involved in an overnight double shooting in north St. Louis, police confirmed to News 4 Friday morning.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday near St. Louis Avenue and 19th Street. Investigators with the St. Louis Police Department have only disclosed that two people were shot, and an off-duty officer was involved. One of the men shot was listed in critical condition and the other was listed as stable.
It is not known if the off-duty officer was one of the men shot, but police said the officer is cooperating with the investigation. Authorities have not said which department the officer worked for, telling News 4 that it was an off-duty municipal police officer.
This story will be updated as more information is released throughout the day.
