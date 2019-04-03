SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police say an off-duty police officer was injured in an accident that involved an overturned car on I-55 in South City Wednesday night.
The accident happened on southbound I-55 near Gasconade around 7:45 p.m.
Police said the officer suffered minor injuries.
Authorities did not say which department the officer works for.
