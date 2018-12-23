SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An off-duty police officer is being hailed a hero by his family after chasing down a shooting suspect Sunday.
Northwoods police officer Ricardo Amezcua stopped at his nephew's birthday party in the 5900 block of Pennsylvania when he heard five to six shots ring out in the area.
"Me and my family were having a birthday dinner for my little brother and all of a sudden we heard a couple of gun shots," said Amezcua's niece Samantha. "Luckily, my uncle, who is a cop, he was eating dinner with us."
Amezcua, who was in his uniform, saw a man running from a window and began chasing him.
St. Louis City police told News 4 that a man in his 20s was killed inside a home a few doors down from the party. Amezcua arrested the alleged suspect and held him until on-duty officers arrived to take him into custody.
"I'm very proud of him what he did was very courageous and brave but it is very scary that [was] happening in our neighborhood," Samantha said.
According to police, Amezcua has been with the department for a year and a half.
No additional information has been released about the deadly shooting.
News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.