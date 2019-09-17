DES PERES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An off-duty police officer fired a shot at two shoplifting suspects as they attempted to flee the West County Mall garage Tuesday afternoon.
Des Peres police said they were called to the mall on a report two shoplifters had assaulted a store manager inside the mall.
As the suspects attempted to run from the store, an off-duty police officer who witnessed the theft and assault attempted to stop the suspects. The suspects ran into the West Parking Garage at the mall, where the officer again attempted to get the suspects to stop.
The pair then entered a small black vehicle, and the officer again approached the vehicle and instructed the pair to stop and surrender, police said. The duo then accelerated. At that point, the officer fired one shot towards the vehicle. The car continued, striking another parked car.
No arrests were made and no injuries were reported.
Police initially told News 4 the shooting was an accidental discharge of a weapon. The officer, who was not identified, is from a different jurisdiction.
