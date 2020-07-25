CENTEREVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An off-duty police officer is under investigation after a shooting near a popular Metro East nightclub.
Alorton’s mayor told News 4 that one of the city’s officers was working a secondary job at Club Onyx in Centerville, a violation of city policy.
That officer reportedly saw two people firing assault rifles at a vehicle along 157 and fired shots at them. The Centerville Police Department asked Illinois State Police (ISP) to handle the investigation.
Alorton Police Chief Dave Clark said the off-duty officer does in fact work for the department but he also works for another Metro East law enforcement agency. Clark is working to find whether the off-duty officer was representing Alorton when he opened fire.
Investigators with ISP did't say whether anyone was hit or taken into custody.
