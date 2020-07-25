CENTEREVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An off-duty police officer is under investigation after a shooting near a popular Metro East nightclub.
Alorton’s mayor told News 4 that one of the city’s officers was working a secondary job at Club Onyx, a violation of city policy.
That officer reportedly saw some people with a gun sometime overnight and fired shots at them, Illinois State Police say.
Authorities have not said if anyone was hit.
