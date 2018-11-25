ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An off duty St. Louis Metro police officer is being treated after he and a passenger were shot early Sunday morning in North County.
Officers responded to the on ramp of Interstate 270 at Lindbergh around 1 a.m. Sunday. Police said an off-duty St. Louis Metro police officer shot in his leg while in his personal car at this location. A female passenger in the car was also shot in the leg.
Although the officer was off-duty, he was still in uniform.
Police do not have information on a suspect.
I-270 WB between Washington and West Florissant were closed down for about two hours Sunday morning.
It is not yet known if the closure is connected to the shooting investigation.
The Florissant Police Department is handling the rest of the investigation.
