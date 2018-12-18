FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A suspect carjacked and fired a shot at an off-duty Chesterfield police officer in the parking lot of the Schnucks at Gravois Bluffs on Monday evening.
Police said the officer told them that an armed suspect approached him after he put groceries in his trunk.
The gunman opened a car door. When the officer tried to close the door, the suspect fired a shot that went past his head.
The officer chose not to fire his weapon and complied with the suspect, who drove away in the victim’s gray 2012 Chevrolet Equinox.
