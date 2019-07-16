ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The City of Vinita Park honored fallen North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf with a posthumous award Monday night.
The city named Officer Langsdorf “Officer of the Month” for June 2019. The officer’s parents were at the city board meeting to receive the award.
In a Facebook post, the North County Police Cooperative wrote, “Our hearts are still heavy, but Officer Langsdorf's memory will live on.”
