CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An O'Fallon man and woman were injured after their boat exploded in the Lake of the Ozarks Sunday.
Officials said a 55-year-old man had refueled his boat, a Formula 33', and was preparing to leave the dock at the McCoy Branch Cove around 12:30 p.m. The man started the first engine without any problems but the vessel exploded when he started the second one.
A 52-year-old woman, who was standing on the dock, was ejected and thrown into the water. The boat drifted from the dock and burned to the waterline.
The woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital while emergency crews transported the boat operator.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a gas station employee was also injured during the explosion. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
