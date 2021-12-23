O'Fallon Township High School Marching Band to perform at Rose Parade

O'FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The O'Fallon, Illinois Township High School Marching Band is headed to California after being selected to perform during the Rose Parade.
Members of the band will leave early next week and enjoy a week of tourist activities and practice ahead of Saturday's New Years Parade.
"Marching band is not just marching band," said junior Delaney Kirk. "Most people just see it as the thing at football games and marching through parades in town, but we have a really good program here led by Dr. G and she's done amazing things for us like going to this big parade that is bigger than any of us could imagine."
This year marks the fourth year the band has been invited to the Rose Parade and the second time it's received an invite under the current band director. Previously, the band performed in 1988, 1997 and 2015.
