O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers within the O'Fallon Police Department are looking into a threat made on social media against a school in St. Charles County. 

The department said the threat was made on Snapchat, possibly against Ft. Zumwalt North. The department said the threat wasn't specified but they're looking into the credibility of it. 

