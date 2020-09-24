O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – O’Fallon, Missouri Police Chief Tim Clothier has resigned.
The Council accepted the resignation during an Executive Session on Wednesday. The resignation will be effective on October 2.
“The City Council and I are grateful to Chief Clothier for his efforts in leading our Department over the past 18 months,” said Mayor Hennessy. “The O’Fallon Police Department continues to be recognized as one of this nation’s best Police Departments, and we know the brave men and women who serve our community will continue to protect the safety of our residents and businesses during this transition.”
Chief Clothier is currently on sick leave but will remain in the position until the close of business on October 2. An interim chief will take over at that time while the search for a permanent chief is underway.
Clothier was appointed to the position in May 2019. A reason for his resignation has not been provided.
