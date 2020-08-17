O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Silver Advisory has been issued by the O'Fallon Police Department for a missing 62-year-old man.
Neal Schmucker left his home Monday morning around 8:30 a.m. and has not returned, police say.
Schmucker is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown/grey hair hair. No clothing description was given.
He was last seen driving a grey 2003 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup truck with license plate 0MB-B82.
According to police, he was recently diagnosed with dementia and does not have his needed medications.
Anyone that may have information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the O’Fallon police at 636-240-3200.
