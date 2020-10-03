O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 66-year-old man drowned in the Mississippi River Friday afternoon in St. Charles County.
Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Ronald Sandbothe of O'Fallon, Missouri was at the Two Branch Marina on Highway C when he fell and hit his head at 5 p.m. Officials said he hit his head and then fell into the water.
He couldn't help himself out and drowned as a result.
No other information was released.
