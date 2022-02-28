O’FALLON, MO (KMOV.com) – A father almost killed his 3-month-old baby in O’Fallon, Mo. Monday morning, police allege.
27-year-old Dominic Wacker stated that he lost his temper and hit his child, causing it to stop breathing. Police officers came and attempted to save the infant’s life.
First responders came and were able to regain the infant's pulse. They transported the baby to a local hospital and a children’s hospital where it was listed in critical and unstable condition.
Wacker was arrested and charged with child abuse. His bond is set for $75,000.
