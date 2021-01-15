O'FALLON Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The O'Fallon, Missouri Police Department is seeking help to identify the owner or occupants of the truck in this picture.
The truck is reportedly related to a vehicle theft that took place on Jan 14 in the area of Commerce Drive.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Ed Klipfel at 636-379-5687 or eklipfel@ofallon.mo.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.