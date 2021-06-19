O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The police chief of the O'Fallon, Missouri police department resigned on Friday, citing the newly-signed House Bill 85, termed as "Second Amendment Preservation Act."

The bill adds more protections to the right to bear arms and bans police departments from enforcing federal gun rules. Chief Philip Dupuis said he's a strong advocate of the Second Amendment but HB 85 will "decrease public safety and increase frivolous lawsuits designed to harass and penalize good hard working law enforcement agencies."

Missouri Governor Mike Parson recently signed the bill into law. The Associated Press reports the law would "subject law enforcement agencies with officers who knowingly enforce federal gun laws to a fine of about $50,000 per violating officer. The law also declares that any federal laws, executive orders or other federal regulations to track or take away firearms from law-abiding citizens will be considered void in Missouri."

In a press release, Dupuis said every police department in the country seizes weapons during arrests in criminal cases or when officers feel threatened or want to protect someone from committing suicide. This statue would allow citizens to sue the officer if they think it "infringed upon their Second Amendment rights."

Justice Dept.: Missouri governor can't void federal gun laws The Justice Department is warning Missouri officials that the state can’t ignore federal law, after the governor signed a bill last week that bans police from enforcing federal gun rules.

"This vague language will create a flood of weaponized litigation that will chill the legitimate peace keeping duties of police," Dupuis said. "Highly effective partnerships between local and federal law enforcement agencies will have to be reevaluated."

News 4 spoke to Dupuis after the announcement of his resignation. He says the legislation is too vague and opens up to frivolous lawsuits.

"If President Biden said we're taking up everybody's AR15s or their high capacity magazines, we want local law enforcement to help us. If they had a bill that said don't help them do that and if we do, the department is liable, that's one thing. But to hold individual officers for assisting a federal agency is horrific," explained Dupuis.

The Associated Press obtained a letter from the Justice Department telling Missouri lawmakers they went too far and the U.S Constitution's Supremacy Clause outweighs the measure. Governor Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt wrote back saying they will stand by the new law, saying they will "fight tooth and nail" to defend the right to own guns.

"In the current national environment of hostility towards law enforcement, the legislature appears to have handed anti-police activists a powerful weapon to abuse and torment law enforcement across the State of Missouri," Dupuis said. "They need to recognize their mistake and immediately go back to the drawing board. Unfortunately, until they do, I am going to have to step away from a job I truly love.”

Dupuis continued to say he's not willing to "risk my family’s financial future on a poorly written piece of legislation that opens me and my fellow officers up to being sued even when they act lawfully and appropriately."

O'Fallon City Administrator Mike Snowden named Major John Neske as the acting chief.