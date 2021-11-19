ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Gerald E. Cardwell, Jr. is facing a possible life sentence in prison after he was found guilty Thursday for giving someone fentanyl that ended up killing them.
Evidence presented at the trial said Cardwell, of O'Fallon, Missouri, gave the victim a mix of fentanyl and adderall on July 26, 2019. Surveillance video from the Hollywood Casino Hotel showed Cardwell, the victim and another person enter the hotel in the early morning hours.
The next afternoon, the victim was found dead in a room at the hotel. Evidence at the trial suggested the man was dead for at least eight hours before he was found. The cause of death was fentanyl and ethanol intoxication.
Cardwell's next appearance in court is set for March 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.