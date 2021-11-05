NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man from O'Fallon, Missouri has been charged in a north St. Louis fatal shooting.
Kaleeb Barnes, 23, was taken to a local hospital after being shot in the chest before 3:30 a.m. Halloween morning on Alice Avenue near Clay Avenue in the O’Fallon neighborhood. He later died from his injuries.
Days after the shooting, police announced that Tryston Corbin, 19, was charged with murder first and armed criminal action.
A GoFundMe account has been created for Barnes family. To donate, click here.
