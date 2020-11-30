O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An O’Fallon, Illinois officer suffered minor injuries after a vehicle ran a red light on Highway 50 Monday morning.
News 4 crews saw a squad car and a black pickup truck with extensive front end damage after the crash occurred before 7:30 a.m. near Intestate 64.
According to the Illinois State Police Department, the truck ran a red light and hit the police vehicle.
The officer suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital.
No other information has been released.
