AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- In Spring 2020, Missouri’s first food truck garden, called 9 Mile Garden, will open at 9375 Gravois Road within Affton Plaza. The area will be open six days a week and feature a daily rotation of food trucks open for lunch and dinner services.
“Our vision is to create a destination where people from around St. Louis and beyond come together to enjoy food, entertainment, and community in a family-friendly environment,” said Brian Hardesty, managing partner of 9 Mile Garden. “By creating a daily food truck destination, we are also investing in the economic stability of our local food truck scene, delivering crowds of hungry diners to the doors of the chefs and food makers who continue to drive innovation and opportunity in our local culinary scene.”
The food truck garden will be family-focused and have local food, drinks, outdoor movies, live music, community events, performances and more.
The inaugural food truck lineup consists of 30 area food trucks, which will each be at 9 Mile Garden two days a week. The food trucks that will be seen on a weekly basis are: Balkan Treat Box, Farmtruk, Seoul Taco, Guerilla Street Food, Doggie Mac’s, Sugarfire 64, Essentially Fries, Wok and Roll, The Saucy Iguana, Ukraft, Truckeria Del Valle, Burgers STL, Wayno’s, Blues Fired Pizza, Spud Shack, The Crooked Boot, Honest to Goodness, Sedara Sweets, Zia’s On The Hill, Super Smokers, CJ’s Deli, Tastebudz Express, Heavy Smoke BBQ, Fire & Ice Cream Truck, Truck Norris, Scoops & More, Poptimism, Graze, Smokey’s Q, and Twisted Tacos.
Guest trucks from across the country will also serve up food at the location from time-to-time.
The people behind 9 Mile Garden said there will also be a canteen, called the 'Modern Drafthouse.' It will serve as an anchor for the outdoor entertainment district.
