BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – One of the three suspects on the run after an armed carjacking outside of a west St. Louis County restaurant has been identified.
Police have named Edward Earl Lewis Jr., 28, as one of the men believed to be involved. Lewis is from Sikeston, Missouri, and police believe he has left the St. Louis area.
As such, the St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office has issued an at-large warrant for his arrest.
A vehicle was reportedly carjacked on the parking lot of the West County Uncle Bill’s Pancake House on Manchester Road around 10:30 p.m. According to Manchester police, there was a Craigslist meet up, during which the victim was supposed to buy a cellphone.
Three suspects, one of which had a gun, then reportedly attacked the victim. One of the suspects then stole the car, which is when the victim contacted police.
Manchester police said one suspect was described as a man, 28-29 years-old with dread locks past his shoulder, later identified as Lewis.
They describe the other two suspects as men who had most of their faces covered.
St. Louis County officers spotted the stolen four-door silver sedan and ran its plate on Highway 141 near Interstate 44. A short police pursuit ensued and eventually ended at the Motel 6 on West Park Center Drive and Bowles Avenue in Fenton.
When the chase ended, the suspect ran from the area. K-9 officers were in the area searching for the wanted suspect but the search concluded before 5 a.m. with the suspect reportedly not in custody.
The carjacking victim was hit multiple times but is expected to be okay, police said.
Police stress that if you are doing business online you can use designated meet up spots at your local police station to protect yourself.
"Any time you’re dealing with somebody on social media you have no idea who’s on the other side of that key board," said Police Chief Scott Will.
This was the second stolen vehicle in the area within 24 hours. Monday morning, a car that was left running at a Ballwin QuikTrip was stolen. Police said a suspect was later arrested in connection with that theft.
