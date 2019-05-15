KMOV.COM --- A gamer's dream job.
High Speed Internet is offering $1,000 for one lucky gamer to show off their skills by playing Fortnite for a total of 50 hours.
The game doesn't have to played at the same time but can be played between June 7 - July 31. If hired, the hopeful will be paid to livestream their adventure on the battle royale island.
The chosen gamer will get a new modem and fast internet service for a year. Fortnite wants to test the gamer's skills with the new internet speed and wants feedback on how it helped during the game.
Gamers must be over the age of 18 but don‘t have to be a professional gamer to apply.
The deadline to apply is May 31 and the winner will be selected on June 7. For more information, click here.
