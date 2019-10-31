ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Students at Oakville High School are fed up with administrators after they determined that a problematic student will be allowed back in school after she fought a student and claimed she would shoot others.
The fight was captured on video, and even a week later, students are still shaken up.
"It makes me so stressed out and pissed off. It is just way too much on our hands to deal with to be honest,” said one student who requested anonymity.
St. Louis County police acknowledged officers removed the student in question, and she was suspended.
But students expect her back in the classroom soon, and are wondering why a person known to cause disruptions is being allowed back in school.
"I don't like it. It makes me uncomfortable,” said another student who asked their name not be used. “The reason we are all concerned is because she is saying she is going to shoot up the school and threatening people. Giving names of the people she is going to hurt or injure."
A spokesperson for Mehlville School District would not get into the specifics of the student with News 4.
And students feel they are being left in the dark.
"There are a lot of cliff-hangers and wondering what is happening and not knowing if we are going to be safe or not. That is our goal to be safe, to be comfortable in the school while we are learning here," one said.
One student started a petition at Change.org demanding the girl who started the fight be expelled.
"I want her to not be coming back to the school,” they said. “Immediately. Like, as soon as possible. I want that in the superintendent's head."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.