(KMOV.com) — Cardinals outfielder Tyler O’Neill has no problem putting his body on the line for his team.
At times this season, his consistent max-effort mentality has put O’Neill into a bind. The uber-athletic 25-year-old has endured a pair of trips to the injured list already in 2021, a frustration that has limited his ability to make his desired impact on the club’s goals for the season.
Recently, though, the healthy O’Neill has been making up for lost time.
The left fielder had fractured a finger on a stolen base attempt in San Diego on May 16 to temporarily derail what had been a hot month at the plate. Since returning to the lineup on May 27 following that second IL stint, O’Neill had homered in four of his last five games to raise his OPS to .925 entering Tuesday night’s contest in Los Angeles. Though O’Neill didn’t leave the yard Tuesday, his impact on all sides of the ball was a critical factor in a get-right win for the Cardinals.
O’Neill contributed with a 2-for-4 effort at the plate, but in a low-scoring affair at Dodger Stadium, his team needed him to utilize his speed if he was going to make a dent in the outcome. The Cardinals got to David Price for a couple of runs early, but the Los Angeles bullpen had been sterling since taking over for Price in the second inning. The parade of Dodgers relievers held serve, allowing Los Angeles to claw back into a 2-2 tie with a Matt Beaty home run off Giovanny Gallegos in the seventh.
Come the ninth, it was O’Neill’s time to shine. His lead-off single against Blake Treinen put him in position as the go-ahead run for the Cardinals, but just as it did a couple of weeks ago in San Diego, the situation called for O’Neill to use his wheels to take the extra bag. The speedster powered through any mental hurdles that existed to swipe the base and get himself into scoring position for Edmundo Sosa.
“Maybe a little bit,” O’Neill said as to whether he thought about his previous injury when going right back to the well on another steal attempt. “But it’s kind of too late at that point. Thank God I got the oven mitt on. Obviously, doing a motion that causes injury like that is going to cause a little mental hesitation. But it’s full throttle, lost in the moment, and it turned out good in the end. I’m feeling okay from it.”
Though his finger was unharmed due to the extra protection he wore over his hand, O’Neill’s fifth stolen base of the season earned him a nasty case of road rash. It didn’t seem to faze him.
Tyler O'Neill is laying the body on the line this season for the #STLCards, and he's got the battle wounds to show for it. pic.twitter.com/FU81DRm5ol— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) June 2, 2021
“That’s just what you get for playing in the dirt,” O’Neill quipped.
The next batter for St. Louis, Sosa displayed tremendous situational awareness against the crafty Treinen, showing bunt before putting the ball in play and delivering a bouncing ball through the left side of the infield to plate O’Neill and put the Cardinals back in the lead. Sosa credited O’Neill’s gutsy steal with setting the tone for his own at-bat in that key spot in the game.
“It was a very important stolen base for today’s victory,” Sosa said via interpreter. “As soon as I saw him take off and get to second base, my mindset in that at-bat changed. I was like, okay, it’s time to play small ball. It’s time to move him over to third base, at that point.”
Sosa’s mentality to put the ball in play on the ground led to the 3-2 advantage that set the stage for closer Alex Reyes in the bottom of the ninth. Though Reyes’ outings have rarely been quiet this season, he entered Tuesday’s appearance yet to have allowed an earned run on the road in 2021. A two-out walk followed by a Cody Bellinger single put that record squarely on the line with former MVP Mookie Betts striding to the plate—but Reyes still had O’Neill on his side.
The defending Gold Glove Award winner tracked a deep drive by Betts toward the left field corner before leaping with full extension to snare the ball and save the game for the Cardinals.
Tyler called game!#STLFLY pic.twitter.com/2yjXILQ8jO— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 2, 2021
“I was just in go-get-it mode. All-or-nothing,” O’Neill said of his leaping grab to end the game. “That’s what we train for. That’s why we take reads every day in BP. That’s what we live for, making those catches late in the game.”
O’Neill’s sensational grab was the cherry on top of an excellent defensive showing by the Cardinals Tuesday, as second baseman Tommy Edman combined with center fielder Dylan Carlson for a pair of outrageous catches to keep the Dodgers off the board in the sixth inning.
AIR TOMMY!#STLFLY pic.twitter.com/7PR6L2oPzv— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 2, 2021
He caught it! He caught it! pic.twitter.com/ewJWz7WNwK— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 2, 2021
Cardinals starter John Gant—who worked around four hits and three walks in six scoreless innings to improve his ERA to 1.60 on the season—was certainly appreciative of the efforts of the St. Louis defense Tuesday.
“Just seeing those guys work is a beautiful thing,” Gant said. “What they do allows us to go out there and throw with a little more confidence. Just knowing that we’ve got that elite defense behind us that’s going to make plays—not maybe they make plays—they’re going to make plays.”
