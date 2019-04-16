ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals have placed outfielder Tyler O’Neill and pitcher Mike Mayers on the injured list Tuesday, and recalled three players from Memphis to add to the roster.
O’Neill is sidelined with what the team categorizes as right elbow ulnar nerve subluxation, which means the ulnar nerve slipped out of position and pressure is being put on it from the bone.
As a result, a person can feel the shock sensation down their arm, similar to when you whack your funny bone against something.
Sometimes the issue can be resolved with rest and use of a sling or brace, as well as anti-inflammatories, though sometimes surgery is needed to correct the problem. The Cardinals have not commented on the nature of O’Neil’s treatment or recovery at this point.
Mayers was placed on the IL with a right shoulder lat strain.
Coming up from Triple-A will be utility man Yairo Munoz, right hander Giovanny Gallegos and righty Ryan Helsley.
Drew Robinson was optioned to Memphis to clear room for the third promotion.
Helsley, 24, will be making his Major League debut with his first appearance. The 6-2, 230 fireballer was drafted by the Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2015 amateur draft out of Northeastern State University.
He’s 27-9 with a 2.61 ERA in 67 career games pitched (64 starts) in the minors, with 368 strikeouts and 120 walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.