O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Missouri mother has been charged with endangering a child after surveillance video showed she was part of a group of teens and adults accused of beating up a 14-year-old, law enforcement said.
The 14-year-old boy told police he was meeting with Tonya Carrillo’s 16-year-old son outside of the Fort Zumwalt West High School football stadium to return a shirt on July 18. The boy said the 16-year-old showed up with a group of people that beat him up.
Police said surveillance video showed Carrillo, 43, stop her car near the assault. She gets out, alongside an adult man, and they both join in on the beating. Police said the man pistol-whipped the victim.
The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital with a dislocated bridge of his nose, cuts to his head, abrasions on his knuckles, and large bruises on his back.
When first questioned by investigators, Carrillo told them she was at the school at the time of the assault and said the victim “needed this kind of beat down because his parents do not seem to care about his behavior.” She added that she hoped the 14-year-old learned from this and that she “supports her son 100%.”
She denied that a gun was involved.
In a second interview, Carrillo told investigators the victim wouldn’t return her son’s expensive shirt. She said her son was just going to let it go, but Carrillo said she bought the shirt and wanted it back. She told her son “he could not let [the victim] ‘punk’ her son.”
When police asked for the name of the man who pistol-whipped the victim, Carrillo allegedly gave them a fake name, Tony Robinson. Police later discovered the man’s real name is Eric Jones.
Carrillo told law enforcement she takes responsibility for everything related to the assault but denied that she gave police false info about Jones.
Surveillance video confirmed the information the victim gave to police about who beat him up.
The St. Charles County prosecutor filed a first-degree child endangerment charge against Carrillo.
