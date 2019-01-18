O’Fallon, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police responding to a mental health evaluation assistance resulted in the deadly shooting of a 64-year-old resident, police said.
The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Missouri Hills Drive shortly before noon.
Police said Dale Weich had a gun and the responding officers felt threatened and in turn shot the man.
In a Facebook post, O'Fallon police said Weich was shot and transported to an area hospital and was later pronounced dead. No one else was injured, including the officer involved.
News 4 is working to learn more information about this incident. This story will be updated when more information is available.
