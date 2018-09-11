O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The O’Fallon Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection to an armed robbery of the 1st National Bank of Waterloo inside of Schnucks.
Police believe 48-year-old Daryl A. Smith Sr. carried out a robbery that took place at 907 E. Hwy 50, O’Fallon, Illinois.
Police say Smith has used addresses in East St. Louis, Cahokia, and Swansea, Ill. in the past.
Smith is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police.
If you have any information on Smith, call the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545 or call 911.
