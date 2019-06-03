BRIGDETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities have identified an O'Fallon, Mo. woman killed in a deadly crash Friday night near a Lambert Airport parking lot.
According to police, 57-year-old Vicky Johnson was driving her Ford Escort down westbound Interstate 70 at Natural Bridge around 8 p.m. when she veered off the roadway and struck the ground.
The car then crashed through a fence along the highway before striking a concrete barrier in the parking lot near the 10800 block of Lambert International Blvd.
Emergency crews transported Johnson to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.