O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Last month there were major changes to the recycling program in O’Fallon, Missouri and now officials are looking to make it easier for residents.

Last month, More than 80,000 people in the city had to begin driving their paper recyclables to one facility after it would no longer be collected curbside. Now, next week, the city plans to announce another drop-off site.

The new site will be open for paper recycle drop-off around the clock.

The city stopped picking up paper products curbside last month, but continued to pick up aluminum, plastic and glass.

Over 100 people a day reportedly take their paper recyclables to the only drop-off site currently available. City officials hope opening a second location will make the recycle response greater.