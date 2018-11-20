O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Workers at the Brass Rail Steakhouse in O’Fallon, Mo. are working around the clock preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday.
They are working to to prepare meals for those who might not normally get one. Last year, Brass Rail served Thanksgiving meals to more than 7,000 people. But, this year, they have an even loftier goal.
This year, the restaurant wants to serve meals to 10,000 individuals.
The meals are for people in need as well as first responders and military members around St. Charles and St. Louis Counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.