O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- More than 10,000 people in need will receive a free Thanksgiving meal this holiday thanks to the Brass Rail Steakhouse in O'Fallon, Missouri.
The restaurant announced on Tuesday, it will donate more than 10,000 meals this Thanksgiving to families in need for the sixth year in a row.
The restaurant is looking for volunteers to help prepare and deliver dinners this November. If you would like to volunteer, call the steakhouse at 636-329-1349.
If you would like to sign up to receive a meal, call the restaurant and register before November 22.
