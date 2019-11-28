O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Up to 10,000 people in need will receive a free Thanksgiving meal this holiday thanks to the Brass Rail Steakhouse in O'Fallon, Missouri.
The restaurant announced on Tuesday it would donate more than 10,000 meals this Thanksgiving to families in need for the sixth year in a row.
The restaurant was able to find volunteers to help prepare and deliver meals in less than two weeks and people signed up to receive all 10,000 meals. On Thanksgiving, the Brass Rail Steakhouse said they were in desperate need of delivery drivers and were asking for volunteers to help them out.
They did get those meals delivered.
The restaurant is also looking for warm clothing donations, like hats and gloves. You can drop off warm clothing at the restaurant at 4601 State Highway K, O'Fallon, Missouri.
