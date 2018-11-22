O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - What started out as a noble effort two years ago to feed 2,000 people on Thanksgiving has grown 5-fold.
Huge lines of cars stretch around the Brass Rail Steakhouse in O'Fallon restaurant to take part in one of the largest Thanksgiving giveaways.
The restaurant's goal is to serve 10,000 meals free of charge.
"There were so many people down there that needed it so we decided to help out," said Brass Rail owner Scott Ellinger.
Ellinger said he came up with the idea to help those in need five years ago but decided to put his plan in motion recently. The giveaways started with helping 100 people but quickly expanded to 10,000.
With the help of 1,500 volunteers, the restaurant delivered meals Thursday in the St. Louis area within a 60 mile radius.
Volunteer Betty Gavin brought her granddaughter to help out.
"There's a lot of people that need help and a lot of people who aren't going to have Thanksgiving dinner and if I can help with the community that's what god put me here for," said Gavin.
