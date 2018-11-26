O’FALLON, Mo (KMOV.com) -- Residents of O’Fallon, Missouri and the surrounding areas will have a chance to receive free dental services on Saturday December 1.
For Free Dentistry Day, Dr. John Pastorek and his team at Highway K Dental Care will open for the public for free dental care.
“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means,” said Dr. Pastorek. “This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community.”
Dr. Pastorek’s team will provide patients with a choice of free cleaning or extraction on December 1, between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. at 3445 Pheasant Meadow Drive in O’Fallon. Patients will b e accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
You can call 636-240-0232 for more information.
