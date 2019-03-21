O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in O’Fallon, Missouri are asking residents to stay inside as they search for a bank robber.
Around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, police received a call for an armed robbery at the Reliance Bank in the 2450 block of Highway K. The suspect took an undetermined amount of cash and left the bank without harming anyone.
Police said they are searching for a white man in blue jeans, a gray hoodie and blue sunglasses. While police search for the suspect, residents are being urged to stay inside.
No other information about the bank robbery or suspect has been released.
Anyone who sees the suspect or anyone acting suspicious in the area is asked to call 911 or (636) 240-3200.
