O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The O’Fallon, Missouri police department says it is going to try out hybrid vehicles, something it hopes will help them save money and be effective at the same time.
The police department has more than 50 vehicles in its fleet and they rack up nearly 1 million miles a year. Like other police departments, its vehicle of choice is the Ford Interceptor.
“They’re built for police work and they have to be. You can’t take a normal everyday car. Police cars are workhorses,” said Officer Diana Damke with O’Fallon, Mo. police.
Ford is now making a hybrid electric Interceptor. So far, it has received some good reviews. O’Fallon PD will receive a few 2020 models. Typically, a vehicle lasts three to four years before its replaced.
“Multiple officers will get to drive it. We’ll be able to track those vehicles over the next three years, see what maintenance costs are. If we really get the miles per gallon the company promised, we’re gonna get and see how they work on a day-to-day basis for officers,” said Tom Drabelle with the City of O’Fallon.
They will look at fuel costs, acceleration, handling and maintenance costs to see if the performance is worth it.
“We’re hoping we will be able to transition over to them but we want to do a few of them just to see how they work,” said Damke.
Ford says it believes police departments will save between $3,500 to $5,700 per year per vehicle on fuel costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.