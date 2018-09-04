O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department has taken to social media to address a viral Facebook post by someone who said they were followed in a local store and could have been targeted by a “spotter.”
The viral post was made around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 1. The poster wrote that on Aug. 31 she went to Kohl’s on Highway K with her two children and that they were followed by a woman who “had no cart or basket.” The poster then states that the woman continued to follow her, at which time she went to a cashier and asked for someone to walk her and her children to their car.
The poster continues by stating she went to a nearby Chick-fil-A and was “too shook up to go inside” and let one of her children play. As she was leaving the drive-thru she said she could see the Kohl’s and that there were police cars outside of it.
“I’m not sure if the cashier called or maybe the lady did actually try to steal someone. I left as quickly as I could,” read a part of the Facebook post that was shared the police department.
The poster continued and wrote that she talked to some people who think the woman that followed her “was probably a spotter and that someone was going to try and steal one of us in the parking lot.”
Days after the post was created, the O’Fallon Police Department said they had been asked about it several times and wanted to “address a few facts.”
The department said they were not called to the Kohl’s on Aug. 31 for any reason. They also said they have not had any reports, or are aware of any reports in St. Charles County, for any suspicious activity similar to what’s described in the post.
“Anything about a possible abduction, or teams of people taking someone is pure speculation and is not based on any facts that we are aware of in the metropolitan area,” read a part of the department’s post.
At the end of their Facebook post, the department reminded residents to be aware of their surroundings and call 911 if they feel they are in danger.
