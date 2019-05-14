O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An O'Fallon, Mo. man was arrested after his wife was fatally shot Saturday evening.
Officers responded to the 200 block of Casalon Parkway just before 8 p.m. where they found a 29-year-old Catherine Rhodes shot.
Police say her husband, Jamal Rhodes, 32, shot her and then called 911, admitted to shooting his wife and used vulgar language when he spoke with a dispatcher.
When they arrived, emergency crews attempted to render aid to save Catherine but she was pronounced dead at the scene. She reportedly leaves three children behind.
Police arrested Jamal shortly afterwards. He was charged with one count of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Court records show Jamal has a history of domestic violence and was behind bars for domestic assault charges in 2013. Witnesses told officers that Jamal had been drinking in recent days and that he and Catherine had been arguing. Witnesses also said they heard a gunshot.
Catherine's mother told officers that Jamal was physically abusive.
Police said they found a Taurus 9mm handgun on the kitchen table, a shell casing on the floor and bullet hole in the wall.
Neighbors told News 4 the Casalon Apartments complex is usually a quiet one.
"It's awful," neighbor Joseph Fox said.
Fox said his son heard two people arguing before police rushed to the scene.
"He heard arguing and then he heard someone scream," Fox said. "But he didn't hear the actual gunshot though."
Police said as they were taking Jamal out of the apartment, he told an officer "I shot her."
Jamal Rhodes is jailed in St. Charles County on a $500,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing but police said no other suspects are being sought at this time.
