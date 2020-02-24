CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was struck and killed on Interstate 270 in Creve Coeur Friday night.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert Hentz was struck and killed by a vehicle around 9 p.m. The 60-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the car that hit Hentz, along with a car that later crashed into the first vehicle, stayed on the scene.
Five right lanes were closed at I-270 southbound past Ladue Road as officials investigate.
