O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An O'Fallon, Missouri man was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 70 at Highway K in St. Charles County.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a 1980 Pontiac Firebird had a mechanical defect and came into the path of a 2006 Toyota Sienna shortly after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Sienna then crashed into the Firebird and both vehicles caught fire.
The Firebird then traveled off the road and struck the concrete median barrier, according to officials.
The driver of the Firebird, 28-year-old James Haines, was pronounced dead shortly after the crash.
The driver of the second vehicle was not transported to the hospital.
The lanes of the interstate were closed until around 9:40 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.