FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An O’Fallon, Mo. man was killed Sunday when a Florida man drove into his motorcycle's path in Franklin County, Mo., police say.
The accident happened just after 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 100 and Route A.
Police said Kurt Alley, 33, was driving a 2007 Suzuki GSXR750 when a man from Plant City, Florida driving a 2019 Ford Explorer tried to cross the highway and pulled into Alley's path.
Alley was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police say.
