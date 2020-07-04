ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Officials have identified an O'Fallon man who drowned while swimming in the Missouri River near St. Charles County Friday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 62-year-old Gregory Muller was swimming off a sandbar near mile marker 54 just before 4 p.m. when he got caught in an eddy.
Muller was pronounced dead when emergency crews arrived.
No additional information has been released.
