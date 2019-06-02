O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An O'Fallon, Missouri doctor is believed to be among eight climbers missing after an avalanche in India.
News reports state that a man named Anthony Sudekum is among two Americans missing.
Sudekum runs the Missouri Hand Center. The center posted to Facebook two weeks ago that Sudekum began his journey on the second highest mountain in India.
He was with a mountain climbing ream led by a British climber, Martin Moran.
The Moran family posted to Facebook Sunday that the group hadn't returned to their base camp as expected.
