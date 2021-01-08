O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An O’Fallon, Illinois woman is facing charges in connection with a domestic dispute.
Devonjae Rodgers is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated assault and resisting a peace officer.
Police say they responded to the 500 block of Hartman Lane around 1:40 p.m. Thursday for reports of shots fired. They arrested Rodgers after she fled on foot. Nobody was hit.
Rodgers is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $1 million bond.
